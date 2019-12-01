Airport Authority of India recommends to privatize 6 airports

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has send a recommendation to the union government proposing to privatise 6 airports in the country. The AAI has recommended to privatise Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy airports.

The union government has earlier in February this year privatised airports at Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati for operation, management and development through public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“As six airports have already been privatised in February this year, the AAI in its board meeting on September 5 decided to privatise six more airports: Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy. Once the board took this decision, the recommendation was sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” said a senior government official.

AAI owns and manages around 100 airports in the country.