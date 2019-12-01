Arrests recorded after video of a tied horse dragged by a truck becomes viral

Two people have been charged after a video showed a horse in Colorado being pulled from behind a pickup truck. The disturbing video was posted on Facebook Sunday, where it sparked outrage across the country.

The Grand Canyon Sheriff’s Office said that Colorado couple-John Saldate, 59 and Amber Saldate, 33, have both been charged with one count of animal cruelty. Amber Saldate, 33, sparked fury after tying the animal, called Trigger, to the back of her Chevy Silverado and driving off. She and husband John Saldade, 55, were charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty. Trigger could be seen pulling against the rope and struggling to stay upright as his owner drove off down a road in Denver, Colorado.

The pair will appear in court in late January.