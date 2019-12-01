Banker who waved off Trump loans found dead hanging at his home

Thomas Bowers was 55 and is believed to have hanged himself at his beachside home on November 19.

During his time with the investment bank, Bowers oversaw Donald Trump’s personal private banker Rosemary Vrablic, who approved more than $300 million in high-risk loans to the then reality TV star, beginning in 2010. Bower’s death was recorded as a suicide by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

His last position as a banker was in the Director’s board of Opus bank. The death caught gradual attention after discovering Bowers’s true identity.