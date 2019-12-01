Grandmother kills 7-day-old baby girl by throwing from terrace

In a shocking incident a 7-day-old baby girl was killed by her grandmother. The 60-year-old grandmother killed the baby by throwing her from the terrace. The accused Parameshwari was arrested by Bengaluru police.

Parameshwari killed the child after being upset over the birth of the girl child. The incident took place in Bengaluru.

As per the mother of the child, Tamilselvi she handed over the child on Friday night and went to washroom. When she returned the baby was missing and Parameshwari told her that some stranger had entered the house and took the child away.

Tamilselvi informed the police and in search conducted by police the body of the child was found in a vacant plot near the house with several head injuries. Later Parameshwari confessed the crime.