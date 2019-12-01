UK boys admit threatening lesbian couple on bus who refused to perform sex act

Three teenage boys have admitted threatening two women on a bus after they refused to perform a sex act.

Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Chris were targeted at the top of a double-decker London night bus after refusing to kiss. The teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, appeared in court on Thursday after previously denying charges of harassment by using threatening or abusive words or behavior. After the failed forceful attempt to make the ladies kiss they started harassing them by throwing coins and describing lesbian love acts to them.

The victims were alone in the front row of a city double-decker bus and no others were there to help them. Melania tried to diffuse the situation by making jokes which only aggravated the boys. When the boys performed an obnoxious ‘Scissoring act’ Chris got up and stood for a fight and got hurt punched to the face. Melania intervened to help and she too was hurt and suffered a broken nose.

By the time the driver sensed trouble and stopped the bus near a police post and boys were pitched. The charges on the 17-year-old were dropped but the other two are still contained by the police.