Gang use Ambulance to smuggle 40 Kg cannabis,arrested

Four people traveling in an ambulance were arrested for possessing 40 kg of cannabis at Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.Speaking to reporters, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Kapil Chandra said that an ambulance was inspected as part of the regular security checks, which led to the discovery of drugs, which was being transported to other cities by drug peddlers.

“During the checking, we found two attendants, driver and a fake patient inside the ambulance. The whole step in the ambulance was done to pretend that it is a case of an emergency. Based on suspicion, we carried out a raid and found 40 kg cannabis hidden inside the vehicle,” he said.The market price of the seized cannabis is around Rs 2 lakh.