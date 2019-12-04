Citizenship Amendment Bill will revive two-nation theory, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that bringing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) will be a dishonour to India’s freedom fighters saying it will revive the two-nation theory. He further said that as an Indian Muslim he rejected Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s theory but now the Centre is making a law wherein, unfortunately, people will be reminded of the two-nation theory.

This law also violates Article 14 and 21 because you are giving citizenship on the basis of religion which contravenes both the Articles, said Owaisi adding that if the law is passed it will be disrespect towards Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar – the architect of the Constitution.

Speaking on media reports that Northeast states will be exempted from proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) law Owaisi said that it in itself will be a great violation of Article 14 which is a fundamental right.

“You can’t have 2 laws on citizenship in the country,” he stressed.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also opposed the CAB 2019 calling it “fundamentally unconstitutional” adding that it violates the fabric of India.