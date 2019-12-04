Sabarimala Women Entry: Bindu Ammini and Rehna Fathima approaches Supreme Court

Bindu Ammini and Rehna Fathima has approached Supreme Court seeking permission to enter Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The Supreme Court will consider the petition given by Bindu Ammini on next week.

Bindhu Ammini in her plea submitted before the apex court has asked to implement the Supreme Court verdict that allowed the entry of woman at the temple. She has also demanded to ban the age verification by police, and also asks government to give police protection to women who wants to go Sabarimala.

Bindu Ammini also wants the kerala government to make campaign on the Supreme Court verdict that provided woman entry at the hill shrine.

Rehna Fathima has sought permission from the top court to enter the temple.