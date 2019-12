South Asian Games: Indian athletes wins 5 gold medals

In athletics, Indian athletes has won five gold medals in the track and field events in the South Asian Games in kathmandu, in Nepal. Indian athletes has bagged a total of 10 medals today including 5 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze.

Indian players has won gold medal in discus throw event for men and women. Kripal Singh won the gold medal in men’s category with new meet record of 57.88 meters. Indian player Gagandeep Singh bagged silver medal. Navjeet kaur won gold medal and Suravi Biswas bagged silver medal in the women’s event.

In long jump, India’s Lokesh Sathyana won gold medal and Swaminathan Rao won silver. In women’s long jump Sandra Babu bagged bronze.

Archana Susneent won gold medal and Chandralekha got bronze medal in 200 meter race of women. Suresh Kumar clinched gold medal in the 10,000 meter race of men.