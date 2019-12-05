‘Does she eat avocado?’: Chidambaram’s swipe at Sitharaman over her ‘I don’t eat onions’ remark

P Chidambaram attended Parliament on Thursday after been released from Tihar jail yesterday.

On his first day after the 106-day detainment, the former FM joined the stepped-up attack of opposition parties led by Congress and expressed his concern over the political detainees in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. During the scathing attack on skyrocketing Onion prices Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s unusual remark of ” I don’t eat onions” was received with surprise by opposition parties.

The former FM Chidambaram drew parallels of Sitharaman to the French princess Marie Antoinette who asked hungry peasants craving for bread “why don’t you eat cake, instead of bread”.Chidambaram asked ” So what does she eat, Does she eat Avocadoes”