In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has appreciated against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the hopes on the China-US trade war has helped the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 71.49 against the US dollar gaining by 5 paise. The Indian rupee settled trading against US dollar on 71.53 on Wednesday registering a gain of 13 paise.