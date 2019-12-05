Former England captain Bob Willis dead

Former England captain Bob Willis has died at the age of 70. He captained England in 18 Tests and 29 one-day internationals before his retirement from all forms of cricket in 1984.

The fast bowler took 325 wickets in 90 Tests from 1971 to 1984, claiming a career-best 8-43 to help England to a famous win over Australia at Headingley in the 1981 Ashes. In a statement, Willis’ family said he had died “after a long illness. We are heartbroken to .lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother, and grandfather,” the statement continued.

Willis subsequently worked as a summarizer on BBC TV before joining Sky Sports as a commentator in 1991. He continued to work for Sky and was part of their coverage of this summer’s Ashes series. The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was “deeply saddened to say farewell” to a “legend of English cricket”.