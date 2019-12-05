‘India — No country for Muslims’, says former kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

Sana Iltija Javed, the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti the former Jammu and kashmir Chief Minister criticised the Citizenship Amendment Bill by the union government. Sana Iltija Javed accused that the bill is an example for BJP-led union government’s discrimination towards Muslims.

India – No country for Muslims https://t.co/j8NK5XQxnu — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 4, 2019

“India – No country for Muslims,” she shared a message through her mother’s official Twitter handle. Mehbooba Mufti’s social media accounts were operated by Sana Iltija Javed as Mehbooba is under detention from August 5.

This is not the first time that Mehbooba Mufti or her daughter accusing the union government of targeting muslims.