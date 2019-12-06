Centre releases list of best police stations in the country ; see list

Aberdeen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been adjudged the best performing police station in the country while dealing with property offence, crime against women and weaker sections, the Home Ministry said on Friday.Balasinor in Mahisagar district of Gujarat has been selected the second best while Ajk Burhanpur in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh the third best police station in the country.

The ranking of police stations came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the DGPs conference in 2015 in Kutch of Gujarat, had directed that parameters should be laid down for grading police stations and assessing their performance based on feedback, a home ministry statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has noticed that a vast majority of the police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country are those located in small towns and rural areas.

This is also true for those police stations which have been ranked among the top 10. This indicates that while availability of resources is important, more important is the dedication and sincerity of our police personnel to prevent and control crime and serve the nation, Shah said.

The objective was to rank the top 10 police stations out of 15,579 police stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback. The ranking process commenced with short-listing of the best performing police stations, in each state on the basis of addressing property offence, crime against women and weaker sections.

The other police stations which were selected for their performance were AWPS Theni police station in Tamil Nadu (fourth), Anini in Arunachal Pradesh (fifth), Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi (sixth), Bakani in Rajasthan (seventh), Choppadandi (M) in Telangana (eighth), Bicholim in Goa (ninth) and Bargawa in Madhya Pradesh (10th).