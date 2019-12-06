School teacher shot dead in front of 5-year-old daughter

A 35-year-old teacher was shot dead in front of her five-year-old daughter on Thursday morning, when she was in Knowledge Bus Global School in Kharar town in Mohali. The victim has been identified as Sarabjit Kaur. Police have begun their investigation, but have not arrested anyone till now.

According to the police, the incident took place when Kaur was parking her two-wheeler outside the school at 7.45 am when a man shot her thrice. Following the incident, her daughter ran away in panic. Kaur who used to teach French and Punjabi in the school since this April, stayed in a rented apartment with her daughter at SBP Society, which is about 2 km from the school in Kharar.