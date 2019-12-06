Woman shot when stopped dancing; See shocking video

In another shocking incident a woman was shot in front of a group of people in a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh. The woman was shot at her face is in critical condition.

The incident took place at the wedding of a village head named Sudhir Singh Patel’s daughter on December. The whole incident it captured in video.

The woman was shot by an unidentified man for stopping dance performance at a wedding party. The woman was performing dance with her co-performer. And when she stopped dancing a man seems to be drunk asks to shoot her. Another man asks some body to shoot her. Then the woman was suddenly shoot from behind and she falls down.

As per police the bride groom’s maternal uncles who were on stage were also injured in the firing. The police has registered a FIR against an unidentified man on the complaint of groom’s paternal uncle.