‘ Bangladeshi Prime Minister is worried about the fate of Muslims in Bihar’ says Pakistan President

In a new attempt to create negative publicity and campaign against India, the Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has claimed that the Bangladesh Prime Minister is worried about the Muslims in Bihar in the wake of Citizenship Amendment Bill. This was reported by Pakistan daily Dawn.

” I have talked to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed who is worried about the fate of Muslims in the Indian state of Bihar and feared influx of migrants to her country. Prime Minister Hasina Wajed feared that if any action is taken against Muslims of Bihar by the Indian government, they will try to migrate to Bangladesh”, Alvi was quoted as saying by Dawn to Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh.

But this news not confirmed by the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed. Both Pakistan President and Bangladesh Prime Minister had met on the sidelines of Non Aligned Movement summit in October.