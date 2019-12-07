Kannada film ‘KGF’ becomes the most watched cinema in 2019

The Kannada film ‘KGF’ has bagged another record. The multilingual film which was released in malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi has become the most watched Indian cinema.

The film attained this achievement in the digital streaming platform Amazon Prime. KGF has beaten many bollywood films to get this record in Hindi. The dubbed version of KGF has attained this.

In the Tamil films category, KGF is in the third position. Ajith’s and Dhanush’s films are in the top positions. Viswasam of Ajith and Asuran of Dhanush has been placed in the first and second position.

KGF is an action period film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Yash was lead actor of the film.