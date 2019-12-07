South Asian Games: India rules medal tally

India continued its dominance in the medal tally of South Asian Games in Kathmandu in Nepal. India is on the top of the medal tally with 173 medals including 85 gold medals, 61 silver nad 27 bronze medals.

The Indian players today won 49 medals including 23 gold, 20 silver and 6 bronze medals.

In badminton Indian shuttlers clinched 8 medals in the individual events. In Table Tennis, Indian players made clean sweep of gold and silver medals. Indian players secured 7 gold medals and five silver medals.