Hockey: Indian junior eves wins 3-nation tournament

In hockey, the junior Indian women’s hockey team has won the three-nation tournament at Canberra in Australia. In the final clash played today the Indian junior women’s team lost to Australia by 1-2.

For India Gagandeep Kaur scored the goal in the 53rd minutes. For Australia Abigail Wilson scored goal in the 15th minute and she again scored in the 56th minute.

Although lost in the final clash the Indian junior women’s were top of the point table. Indian team has 7 points form four matches. India was ahead of hosts Australia on goal difference. New Zealand finished third with only three points from four matches.