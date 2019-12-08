Power shifting ‘important test’ conducted by N.Korea

North Korea said Sunday it had carried out a “very important test” at its space launch center, as Pyongyang ramps up pressure on Washington over stalled nuclear talks.

The announcement of Saturday’s test at the Sohae satellite launch site came just hours after US President Donald Trump said he’d be “surprised” by any hostile action from the North.

“A very important test took place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the afternoon of December 7, 2019,” a spokesman for North Korea’s Academy of the National Defence Science said. It added that the new test will rebalance the strategic map of the region. Satellite imagery of the Sohae satellite launch pad showed a large container box that gives strong evidence of a rocket engine test. Rocket engines can be easily redesigned for use in long-range ballistic missiles which N.Korea seeks to deploy its nuclear warheads to the US.