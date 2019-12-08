South Asian Games: India rules the medal tally

The Indian athletes had ruled the medal tally in the South Asian Games in kathmandu , Nepal. India is placed at the top of the medal tally with 221 medals. Till now Indian has bagged 113 gold, 71 silver and 37 bronze medals. Hosts Nepal is in the second position with 142 medals. Sri Lanka is in the third position with 170 medlas.

On the 8th day Indian athletes had clinched 7 medals including 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In Squash, India bagged 4 medals including 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. Indian womens won gold and silver in the women’s event. In shooting Indian shooters won 2 gold and one bronze.