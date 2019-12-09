Big shock to Congress: Leader of opposition resigns the post

After the shock of the massive defeat in the Karnataka assembly by poll, the Congress party get another shock as the senior party leader and leader of the opposition in karnataka Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of Congress legislature party leader.
He have also resigned from the post of opposition leader in the assembly. He informed the media that he has send his resignation letter to interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi.
Siddaramaiah, Congress: I have also resigned as leader of opposition in Karnataka Assembly. https://t.co/uBdpfo67C8
— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
