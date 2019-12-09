Karnataka Bypoll : Counting kicks off, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority

The counting of votes has begun for Karnataka by-elections in 15 constituencies to decide the fate of the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa government. The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

Twelve of the 15 seats were held by the Congress and three by JD(S). The outcome of the bypoll, which recorded 67.91 per cent polling, is crucial for BJP, which needs to win at least six seats to remain in majority.