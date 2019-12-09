Unmarried couples staying in hotel room is no crime says High Court

The Madras High Court has observed that unmarried couples staying together in hotel room is not a crime. This observation also says that live-in relationship of two adults is not deemed to be an offence.

“Apparently, there are no laws or regulations forbearing unmarried persons of the opposite sex to occupy hotel rooms as guests,” Justice M S Ramesh said in a order.

Justice M S Ramesh made the observations while instructing authorities to de-seal a hire service apartment in Coimbatore. The apartment was closed after a police and revenue team conducted a search following complaints of alleged immoral activities and found an unmarried couple and some liquor bottles in a room there in June this year.

While live-in-relationship of two adults was not deemed to be a crime, the occupation of hotel room by an unmarried couple would not attract an offence, the Judge said.While that being so, the extreme step of sealing the premises on the ground that an unmarried couple was occupying the premises is totally illegal in the absence of any law prohibiting the same, he said.