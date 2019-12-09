Woman killed in accidental firing at wedding ceremony

A 30-year-old woman was killed in accidental firing during a marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, the police said.The incident took place in Sisoli village under Bhorakala police station limits, they said.

Poonam Kashyap was working when a man, Shubham, accidentally opened fire at her from a country-made pistol, Circle Officer (CO) Girja Shankar Tripathi said.The accused has been arrested and the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.