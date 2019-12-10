Ration card bearing Jesus Christ’s photo sparks row ; pics goes viral

Pictures of Jesus Christ printed on the back side of the ration cards in Krishna district,AP came to light on Monday.The Civil Supplies department officials, who took the issue seriously are likely to take action against him. They said the ration dealer Manga Devi, whose husband is a TDP leader, runs the shop at Vadlamuru village in Peddapuram mandal.

Police suspect that the dealer’s husband, though not a Christian himself, resorted to the act with an intention to damage the reputation of the YSRC government.

Police maintained that it was an act of misdemeanour on the part of the dealer to have the picture of Jesus Christ printed on the ration cards.

Previously, in 2016, the same person had reportedly printed Sai Baba’s picture on ration cards, then Lord Balaji’s photographs in 2017 and 2018.