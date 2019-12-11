United Nations refuses to comment on CAB

Refusing to comment on the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, the United Nations on Tuesday said the only concern of the watchdog is to ensure that all governments peruse non-discriminatory laws. When asked about the UN’s response to the passage of the bill, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this legislation will go through a legislative process.

“As far as I am aware, this legislation will go through a legislative process. We do not have a comment while the domestic legislative process is being carried out,” Guterres said.

“At the same time, our concerns are only of being sure that all governments peruse non-discriminatory laws,” Haq added in his weekly briefing.

The historic legislation passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes on Monday, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.