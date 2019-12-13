Actress Mouni Roy shares her latest photoshoot on Instagram : See Pics

Actress Mouni Roy has uploaded her photos in a thigh-high slit dress and looks absolutely hot and sexy in the pictures. Striking a sultry pose, she flaunts her perfectly toned figure in the black dress. She completed her look with smokey eyes, high heels, subtle makeup and a dash of lip shade.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Feeling feline ! @deme_love_ x @ceriz_fashion Styled by @rishika_devnani Make and hair by @chettiaralbert @chettiarqueensly Managed by @nautankichaiti ? By @tina_motwani #MatrimonialAnonymous #audiblesuno. (sic)”

Her pictures have fetched over three lakh likes and thousands of comments applauding her look.