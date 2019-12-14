Bangladesh to Bengal ‘human trafficking’ : NIA arrests key accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in a human trafficking case in Hyderabad, officials said on Friday.Ruhul Amin Dhali (52), a resident of Parganas in West Bengal, was arrested on Thursday and evidence recovered from him showing that he received funds from Bangladesh to run a human trafficking network in Hyderabad, NIA officials said.

The accused was produced before the CJM Court at Basirhat on Friday for obtaining transit remand. He will be further produced before a special NIA court in Hyderabad, they said.

The NIA seized one double SIM mobile handset with two SIM cards including one Bangladeshi SIM, nine SIM cards including four Bangladeshi SIM cards, two memory cards and Rs. 10,000 in Bangladeshi currency in denomination on Rs 1000 notes.

A diary containing mobile numbers from Bangladesh and India and identity cards were also recovered from his possession, the officials said.

According to the NIA, the case relates to exploitation and immoral trafficking of persons from West Bengal and Bangladesh to various cities in India including Hyderabad.

Three other accused namely Mohd Yousuf Khan, his wife Bithi Begum and Sojib were earlier arrested in April 2019 from a brothel in Hyderabad.

The accused persons are allegedly involved in running of brothels in Hyderabad and other places.