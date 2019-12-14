Bengal will be the”first state” to implement Citizenship Law ,says BJP Chief

West Bengal will be the first state where the Citizenship Law will be implemented, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.

The BJP leader’s remarks came after Ms Banerjee, one of the most vocal opponents of the amended Citizenship Act, said at a press conference that she will not allow the new law to be implemented in her state “under any circumstances”.

“Earlier she had opposed the abrogation of Article 370, demonetisation, but that didn’t stop the Union government from implementing it. In this case too, the new Citizenship Act would be implemented in the state,” Mr Ghosh said.

“Bengal, for that matter, would be the first state where it would be implemented,” he added.

Mr Ghosh said Ms Banerjee should come clean on why she is opposing it.

“Is it because she is afraid of losing her vote bank in the state? Let us make one thing very clear, the Citizenship Act would be implemented in the state, neither Banerjee nor her party would be able to stop it,” he said.

She is bothered about infiltrators but not about Hindu refugees who have been looking forward to this law for the last several decades, he claimed.

Ms Banerjee had said the BJP will not be able to bulldoze the states to enact the new law. The chief minister also announced a series of protests next week, saying she would hit the streets seeking revocation of the “draconian” Act.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also attacked Ms Banerjee, accusing her of “fuelling protests” in Bengal against the new Act by spreading misinformation.

“Why is Mamata Banerjee not taking action against the infiltrators who are behind the protests in Bengal? She is instigating masses to take law into their hands. If she is so concerned about the infiltrators, why doesn’t she say anything about Hindu refugees,” he asked.

Protests demanding immediate revocation of the amended Citizenship Act reached the shores of West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state.