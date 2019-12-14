Commodity Market: Gold prices increases

In the commodity market the price of the precious metal -gold- has increased today. The gold price was appreciated by Rs.240 On Friday the price of gold has ended trade in decline. The price of gold was declined by Rs. 200 on Friday.

The price of sovereign gold in Kerala is Rs.28,240 for eight grams. The sovereign gold is trading at Rs.3530 per gram increased by Rs.30. On Friday the price of gold was at Rs.28,800 per eight gram. And this was the lowest price of the month.

The price of gold touched the high of Rs.28,800 per eight gram on November 1.

In the international market gold is trading is firm. The price of gold remains firm at $.1477.90 per ounce. Sovereign gold is priced at $.47.52 for one gram and $.47,515.59 for a kilo.