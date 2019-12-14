Father arrested for raping eight-year-old daughter in inebriated state

The Madhya pradesh police has arrested a man for raping his own minor daughter in inebriated state. The shocking incident took place in Neemuch town in Madhya Pradesh.

The police informed that the accused Ramesh Deora has been arrested and charged under POCSO Act. As per the police Ramesh who is a labourer by profession used to sexually assault his daughter after returning from his daily work in a inebriated state. The mother of the girl had left the child and Ramesh around three years ago.

The incident came into light after police was informed about it by an anonymous call. The eight-year-old girl has confirmed her state to the child counsellor. The sexual assault was confirmed after the medical examination of the girl.