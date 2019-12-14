Modi’s action will drag India and Pakistan to a war’ claims Pakistan Minister

A minister from Pakistan has claimed that it is the responsibility of Pakistan to stand in solidarity with the Muslims in India. Sheikh Rashid Ahmad the federal minister fore railways in pakistan has said this. News agency ANI has quoted the remarks of the Pakistan minister.

“It’s our responsibility to stand in solidarity with Muslims of Kashmir and India.The way India’s Modi Mussolini Hitler is creating problems for Indian Muslims,differences between India and Pakistan will increase which might drag both countries to a war” quoted ANI.