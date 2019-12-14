South Africa announces new head coach for cricket team

Former Test wicketkeeper Mark Boucher was on Saturday named as South Africa head coach until 2023. An upbeat Boucher said South African cricket had been through “trying times” but added that he was confident that the national team could be successful against England. “Beware of a wounded buffalo, especially in Africa,” he said.

The announcement was made by Cricket South Africa interim director of cricket, former Test captain Graeme Smith, who only took up his post on Wednesday.

Boucher, 43, played in 146 Tests, 290 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa and one test for an ICC World XI before a serious eye injury ended his career in 2012.

He has coached the Titans franchise for the past three seasons, winning five of a possible nine trophies.

“I felt that at this stage the Proteas (national team) needed a really hardened, internationally experienced guy,” said Smith.