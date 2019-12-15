3 Women killed in massive fire in residential building

3 Women had lost their lives and 4 others were injured in a massive fire that swept a residential building in New Delhi on Saturday night. The fire accident occurred in the Shalimar Bagh area.

#UPDATE 3 women have lost their lives in the fire that broke out at a house in Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi, today. https://t.co/IEPYesJkdV — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Fire brigade has rescued six people including three children.

Earlier on December 8 around 43 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a bag factory in the national capital.