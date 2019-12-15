DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

3 Women killed in massive fire in residential building

Dec 15, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Less than a minute

3 Women had lost their lives and 4 others were injured in a massive fire that swept a residential building in New Delhi on Saturday night. The fire accident occurred in the Shalimar Bagh area.

Fire brigade has rescued six people including three children.

Earlier on December 8 around 43 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a bag factory in the national capital.

