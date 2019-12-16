Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended lower on Monday.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,938.72 losing by 70.99 points or 0.17%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,053.95 lowering by 32.75 points or 0.27%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Consultancy Service, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HDFC, GAIL India, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Bank.

The top losers in the market were ITC, Tata Steel, Hindustan UniLever, Vedanta, Bharati Airtel, Grasim Industries, Adani ports, Eicher motors, JSW Steel, Indian oil, Coal India, Titan , Bharati Infratel and Mahindra and Mahindra.