India rejects Pak resolution on amended citizenship law

India on Tuesday strongly rejected a resolution adopted by Pakistan national assembly on the amended citizenship law, calling it a poorly disguised effort to divert attention from Islamabad”s “appalling treatment” and “persecution” of its religious minorities .

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry said the resolution was a thinly-veiled attempt by Pakistan to further its false narrative on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“It seeks to provide justification for Pakistan”s unrelenting support for cross-border terrorist activities in India. We are confident that such attempts will fail,” it said.

Pakistan”s Parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution terming India”s citizenship amendment law against the bilateral agreements and asked New Delhi to revoke the “discriminatory” clauses in it.