“BJP people who wear saffron clothes, remain unmarried and sexually assault women”: Former Chief Minister abuses BJP workers

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren has come with abusive remark against BJP activists. The JM leader used abusive language in an election rally.

” Today many daughters are being burnt in this country. I got to know that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also visiting the state here, wearing saffron. These are the BJP people ho wear saffron clothes, remain unmarried and sexually assault women”, he said.

” They will ask you to vote in the name of NRC, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but never in the name of Sardar Patel’s statue. They have nothing to do with lord Ram or Sardar Patel’s values. They want people to fight with each other and vote in the name of caste and religion” added Soren.