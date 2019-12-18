Bollywood actress is setting internet ablaze by her ‘hot photos’: See pics

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is a social media sensation. The actress always keeps her fans engaged by sharing her hot photos. An one of the recent photo shared by the actress has set the internet ablaze.

In the photo the actress can bee seen in an unbuttoned shirt flaunting her bralette. In a white unbuttoned shirt, Neha Sharma flaunts her sexy peach bralette, as she poses in front of a beach.

Neha Sharma has completed 12 years in the film industry. The actress was last seen in Arjun Kapoor-Anil Kapoor’s ‘Mubarakan’. She will also plays a role in the yet to release Bollywood period Drama ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero’.