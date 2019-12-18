Woman mayor marries her girlfriend

The first woman elected mayor in the country has married her longtime girlfriend. Claudia Lopez, the first woman mayor of the Colombian capital city Bogota has married her girlfriend on Monday.

” I promise to honour you and love you for life. Thanks to life for this wonderful year: I earned my doctorate, won the Mayor’s office and married the love of my life”, Lopez wrote on the photo sharing social media platform Instagram.

Same sex marriage is legalised in Colombia and the same-sex couples have the right to adopt children.

Lopez has won the mayor election in October by defeating liberal candidate Carlos Fernando Galan. She will take the office of Mayor on January 1, 2020.