“CAA protests India’s ‘internal matter’,says Chinese Consul General

Chinese Consul General to Kolkata, Zha Liyou, on Wednesday said CAA is an internal matter of India. The problem has to be resolved by India alone, he said. “It’s an internal matter of India. We have nothing to say on it. It’s your country and you have to resolve your own issues,” Liyou told reporters at the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata. India and China share a great relationship, he said. The new Citizenship law, passed in the Parliament last week, has sparked protests in several states across India with protesters demanding its withdrawal.

The amended Citizenship Act seeks to provide citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have entered India till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The United Nations’ human rights body last week voiced concern over new citizenship law, terming it “fundamentally discriminatory” in nature.

Meanwhile, the United States has said that it honours Indian democracy as they have a robust debate inside the country on the issues like citizenship and religious freedom, a top American diplomat said Wednesday. “We care deeply and always will about protecting minorities and religious rights everywhere. We honour Indian democracy as they have a robust debate on the issue that you raised,” Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here at the conclusion of the 2+2 ministerial talks.