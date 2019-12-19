DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Fuel price update: Diesel prices rises

Dec 19, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
The price of diesel has increased in the country. The price of diesel has gone up after nine days remaining firm. But the Petrol price remained firm.

The price of diesel has become hiked  by 15 paise per litre in Delhi and Kolkata, and 16 paise per litre in Mumbai and Chennai. The price of diesel has increased to Rs 66.19, Rs 68.60, Rs 69.43 and Rs 69.97 per litre  in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.

Petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remain the same at Rs 74.63, Rs 77.29, Rs 80.29 and Rs 77.58 per litre respectively.

 

