ISL: Mumbai FC defeated Jamshedpur FC

In football Mumbai FC defeated Jamshedpur FC by 2-1 in Indian Super League Football. For Mumbai FC Paulo Machado scored first in the 15th minute and Raynier Fernandes scored the second goal at 56th minute. Fot Jamshedpur FC Tiri scored the goal in the 37th minute.

Jamshedpur with 13 points from 9 matches is in the fourth position in the point table. Mumbai FC also with 13 points is in the 5th position.