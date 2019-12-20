Bengaluru Open Golf Championship: Abhinav Lohan wins title

In Golf, Indian player Abhinav Lohan won the PGTI title securing a narrow one-shot triumph at the Bengaluru Open golf championship on Friday.

Lohan shot four-under 68 to take his four-day total to 13-under-275 with seven birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey to show on his card.

It was Lohan’s first title on the TATA Steel PGTI and second win of the year. Lohan had also won the PGTI Feeder Tour event in Lucknow two months back.

Lohan thus became the fourth Indian golfer to register his maiden title on the TATA Steel PGTI this season following the likes of Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Priyanshu Singh and Veer Ahlawat.