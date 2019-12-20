Former pornhub queen Mia Khalifa raises temperature with her new bikini pictures: See pics

Mia Khalifa, the former porn star is one of the most googled celebrity in the world. The former porn industry queen has been a favourite of those who watch US pornsites like ‘Naughty America.com and pornhub.

The former pornstar has later quitted the adult film industry and transformed into a sports event presenter. But still she has a huge fan following.

Mia Khalifa was the second most searched female pornstar following, Lana Rhoades, the XXX star who became the most searched for pornstar on Pornhub in 2019. Riley Reid was the third most searched.

Mia has recently shared her bikini pictures on social media. The former pornhub queen is seen wearing a black and white bikini.

Mia Khalifa had engaged to long-time boyfriend chef Robert Sandberg. The Lebanese-American former porn star turned into American sports show was proposed by Swedish chef Robert Sandberg in Chicago and they confirmed the news via their respective Instagram handles.