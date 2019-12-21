Bollywood celebrities reveals their favourite ‘Sex positions’

Indian film industry especially Bollywood is becoming more and more bold. Now the actors and actresses does not shy even revealing their bedroom secrets.

There are many bold shows wherein celebs have to face the most personal and embarrassing bedroom questions. Some of them refrain from answering them, while some don’t mind sharing bedroom secrets with fans.

See some of the favourite sex positions of Bollywood celebrities.

Alia Bhatt

Her favourite position in bed is “Missionary”. Yes, she had herself told this in an interview.

Ayushmann Khurrana:

When Neha Dhupia asked him about his favourite sex position, he named not one but two styles. When he watches TV, his favourite position is “Doggy style” but normally, he prefers “Missionary”.

Sherlyn Chopra

This actress is seen many a time on the cover of Playboy magazine as well. In an interview, she was asked to reveal her favourite sex position, to which she replied, “On top”.

Kashmira Shah

Well, “Doggystyle” happens to be her favourite sex position. She was extra-bold to even reveal how she enjoys making it out in the dark.

Malaika Arora

Recently, she had come on Neha Dhupia’s popular chat show and revealed how she loves being “On top”.

Sushant Singh Rajput

We never thought he would ever leak his bedroom secret, but he did! “69” happens to be the actor’s most loved position.

Shahid Kapoor

Neha Dhupia asked Mira Kapoor about his favourite position in bed. To this, she said that he’s a “Control freak”, which means he keeps telling her what to do.