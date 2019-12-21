Veteran cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passes away

Veteran Malayalam cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passed away at Kozhikode Medical College on Saturday evening. He was aged 72.

Ramachandra Babu has won the state award for best cinematographer for four times. He had done cinematography for over 125 films including classics such as Nirmalyam, Padayottam, Rathinirvedam, Yavanika, Kanmadam etc.

Born in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu, Ramachandra Babu completed his degree from Loyola college before joining Pune Film Institute for learning cinematography. Babu made his debut through the film Vidyarthikale Ithile Ithile in 1971.