No need to declare religion for opening bank accounts: Confirms Finanace Ministry: Details inside

The union Finance Ministry made it clear that there is no need to declare religion to open bank accounts for Indian citizens in the country. The ministry has declined the rumours claiming that Indian citizens will need to disclose their religion in their bank`s `Know Your Customer` (KYC) forms.

“There is no requirement for the Indian citizens to declare their religion for opening/existing bank account or for KYC,” Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, tweeted. “Do not fall for baseless rumours about any such move by banks,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that banks may introduce a new column in ‘know your customer’ (KYC) forms where clients will be required to mention their religion. The reason behind this was stated to be the recent changes made to Fema Act regulations, which extend the benefits of opening NRO accounts and holding property to select religious minorities, excluding Muslims.