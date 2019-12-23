“Amit Shah won’t be allowed to enter Kolkata if CAA not withdrawn”,says Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind chief

Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind (JUH)’s West Bengal chief Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Sunday said that Amit Shah will not be allowed to ‘step out of Kolkata airport’ till the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) is withdrawn. The Trinamool government minister slammed the CAA calling it against humanity and Indians. He further threatened that JUH will gather one lakh people if needed to bar Shah from Kolkata.

“The contentious law is against humanity and the citizens of the country living here for ages. We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him,” he said to reporters in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the JUH is scheduled to take out a rally from Kolkata’s Rani Rashmomi road in the afternoon, according to PTI. Police have increased stepped up security to avoid any untoward incident. Previously on December 13, the Muslim body had taken out rallies with a tagline ‘Say No to CAB-NRC’ in metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The JUH had also filed a petition demanding a stay on the Act. The apex court has refused to stay the Act and has issued a notice to the Centre on the 59 petitions filed against the Act.